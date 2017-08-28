Ágoston
Aligátorok, hétköznapi hősök és elképesztő összefogás Texasban

2017.08.28. 18:45

Ahogy az utóbbi időben minden katasztrófa idején, most is nagyon erős felvételek keringenek a közösségi médiában a helyzetről. Van, amelyik híradórészlet, és van, amely saját felvétel. Összeszedtük a legdrámaibb, legszemléletesebb, legsokatmondóbb rövid videókat a Texasra lecsapó Harveyról, a helyzetről, a küzdelemről, az emberek reakcióiról.

Matracon menekvő család

Aligátorok a hátsó udvarban

Halászat a ház mellett

Robbanás és épülettűz Houstonban

Tetőkről ment a parti őrség

Egy riporter élő adásban kér meg egy mentőst, hogy segítsen valakin

"Ne engedd, hogy bárki azt mondja, ez egy megosztott ország", írja valaki azokhoz a képekhez, amelyeken feketék mentenek fehéreket és fordítva

Egy férfi elhozta a csónakját, hogy életeket mentsen

Elárasztott parkoló Ashford Lakesben

+1: ez viszont nem igaz, az úton nem úszkálnak cápák.

