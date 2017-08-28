Aligátorok, hétköznapi hősök és elképesztő összefogás Texasban
Ahogy az utóbbi időben minden katasztrófa idején, most is nagyon erős felvételek keringenek a közösségi médiában a helyzetről. Van, amelyik híradórészlet, és van, amely saját felvétel. Összeszedtük a legdrámaibb, legszemléletesebb, legsokatmondóbb rövid videókat a Texasra lecsapó Harveyról, a helyzetről, a küzdelemről, az emberek reakcióiról.
Matracon menekvő család
WATCH: Family floating on an air mattress found @CourtneyABC13's rescue boat by the Barker Reservoir #HoustonFlood: https://t.co/IgIDrv7GTe pic.twitter.com/vAXeHeEfHV— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) 2017. augusztus 28.
Aligátorok a hátsó udvarban
Woman discovers two alligators swimming in her flooded backyard in the wake of Hurricane #Harvey. https://t.co/qoYWMCAIMs pic.twitter.com/SA9n23WQTQ— ABC News (@ABC) 2017. augusztus 28.
Halászat a ház mellett
This is crazy. These Houstonians are catching fish in their living room! #HurricaneHarvey #Houston #Texas Video from ABC13. pic.twitter.com/gAAt77Afa3— Wes Callison (@WesCallisonTNN) 2017. augusztus 27.
Robbanás és épülettűz Houstonban
BREAKING: Explosion rocks building in downtown Houston https://t.co/E9MvCxGlsY pic.twitter.com/HAyN7NUBoU— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) 2017. augusztus 28.
Tetőkről ment a parti őrség
Coast Guard rescue workers pick up stranded people from rooftops in Houston, Texas, after massive flooding in the wake of Hurricane Harvey pic.twitter.com/ZUzmtyP0Pg— AFP news agency (@AFP) 2017. augusztus 28.
Egy riporter élő adásban kér meg egy mentőst, hogy segítsen valakin
Storm #Harvey: The moment a reporter sparks the rescue — live on air — of a driver trapped in waters https://t.co/ttGjx4hTYn pic.twitter.com/x3xxRA3vQ4— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) 2017. augusztus 28.
"Ne engedd, hogy bárki azt mondja, ez egy megosztott ország", írja valaki azokhoz a képekhez, amelyeken feketék mentenek fehéreket és fordítva
Don't let anyone tell you that this nation is divided.#HoustonStrong #Houston #HoustonFlood #HurricaneHarvery #Harvey #rescue pic.twitter.com/5CicswWr18— Joshua Reynolds (@joshjreynolds) 2017. augusztus 28.
Egy férfi elhozta a csónakját, hogy életeket mentsen
This man brought his boat to the Houston area to "try and save some lives". This is America. #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/Uh5LTZ8XTR— DFW TEXAS PROSPECTS (@Team__Icon) 2017. augusztus 28.
Elárasztott parkoló Ashford Lakesben
Flooded parking lot at Ashford Lakes. People are evacuating as water rises from Buffalo Bayou #harvey #khou11 pic.twitter.com/jXb9UEmrbE— Noel Brennan (@Noeltbrennan) 2017. augusztus 28.
+1: ez viszont nem igaz, az úton nem úszkálnak cápák.
