Somorján járt Bill Gates

2017.09.02. 12:52

Szlovákiában járt a világ leggazdagabb embere, Bill Gates. Az amerikai milliárdos lányát, a 21 éves Jennifer Kathrine Gates kísérte el a somorjai nemzetközi díjugrató versenyre, számolt be róla a Paraméter.sk.

A versenyt az X-Bionix Sphere sportkomplexumban rendezték, ahova Gates helikopterrel érkezett. Ezzel itt:

Szombaton reggel 9 óra előtt érkezett Bill Gates helikopterrel a csölösztői X-Bionic Sphere területére
Fotó: Parameter.sk

A Paraméter szerint Gates nem igazán szeretett volna nyilatkozni az újságíróknak, helyette átlagos apukaként a lánya versenyére koncentrált, aki az amerikai nemzeti csapatot képviselte a versenyen.

