Somorján járt Bill Gates

Honored to wear the pinque jacket for Team USA in the Nations Cup of Samorin today! One rail in the first round & a foot in the 💦 in the second but couldn't feel luckier to have Fluff as my partner to get me in there. Congrats to @chloere on an spectacular double clear and all of our team & people behind us for a great day full of consistent results 🇺🇸❤️😍🐴

A post shared by Jennifer Katharine Gates (@jenniferkgates) on Sep 1, 2017 at 11:50am PDT