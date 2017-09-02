Somorján járt Bill Gates
Szlovákiában járt a világ leggazdagabb embere, Bill Gates. Az amerikai milliárdos lányát, a 21 éves Jennifer Kathrine Gates kísérte el a somorjai nemzetközi díjugrató versenyre, számolt be róla a Paraméter.sk.
A versenyt az X-Bionix Sphere sportkomplexumban rendezték, ahova Gates helikopterrel érkezett. Ezzel itt:
A Paraméter szerint Gates nem igazán szeretett volna nyilatkozni az újságíróknak, helyette átlagos apukaként a lánya versenyére koncentrált, aki az amerikai nemzeti csapatot képviselte a versenyen.
Honored to wear the pinque jacket for Team USA in the Nations Cup of Samorin today! One rail in the first round & a foot in the 💦 in the second but couldn't feel luckier to have Fluff as my partner to get me in there. Congrats to @chloere on an spectacular double clear and all of our team & people behind us for a great day full of consistent results 🇺🇸❤️😍🐴
