"It’s time for HUNGARY, with Joci Papai/Matt LeBlanc singing ‘Origo’. This is probably an absolute banger if Hungarian music is your thing, but to my ears it’s waily and painful. Mostly he just repeats “dur dur dur dur duuur, bur bur bur bur burrr”, whilst a woman in a cheesecloth frock dances round him to provide distraction.

Then just when you think it can’t get any worse, he starts rapping. Joci also has a beard, so DRINK if you weren’t already."

- írja egy hálátlan brit újságíró a Guardiannél Joci produkciója után. Angolul nem tudóknak röviden annyi, hogy fáj tőle a szakértő füle, csak azt ismételgette, hogy durdurdur burburbur, de ami ennél is rosszabb, hogy elkezdett rappelni.

Nem baj, majd mi is ilyen köcsögök leszünk, amikor jön a brit előadó, attól ne félj, kedves Guardian!