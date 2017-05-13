Pápai Joci zengett egész Európában

Eurovíziós Dalfesztivál 2017

Élő
2017.05.13. 22:58
Összefoglaló

  • Az idén Kijevben rendezik az Eurovíziós Dalfesztivál döntőjét.
  • Most is van magyar döntős, Pápai Joci az Origo című számával.
  • A döntőben 26 ország énekesei versengenek, Pápai Joci nyolcadikként lépett fel.
  • Az idei Eurovíziót politikai okok miatt Oroszország bojkottálta.

