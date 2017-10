Chester Bennington önfeledten bohóckodott a Carpool Karaoke-ban

Linkin Park announce a special show in honor of Chester. The one-night-only celebration will take place in Los Angeles at the legendary Hollywood Bowl on Friday, October 27, 2017. The band will be joined by a number of other artists, for an unforgettable night of music to honor the man that touched the lives of so many around the world. Visit LinkinPark.com for complete details.

