Százak fogadnák szívesen örökbe Picassót
Szegény Picasso olyan rendellenességgel született egy kaliforniai önjelölt kutyatenyésztőnél, amitől úgy tűnik, mintha egészen kifacsarodott volna a pofája. De közben meg irtó cuki, most egy oregoni menhelyre került, ahol egy csomóan már be is jelentkeztek a kutyáért, akire még vár egy fogműtét, hogy aztán boldogan élhessen.
Nope- you're not seeing things!😳This little guys' face is all wonky - and according to his breeder, who wasn't able to sell him and so finally dumped him at a shelter - he was born this way...😐 🐾Luvable agreed to take the boy with the crooked face first and then we learned he had a brother who was also abandoned🐾We couldn't leave the brother behind so we said we would take him too!!! So both boys just arrived @luvabledogrescue Saturday night thanks to the caring transport provided by Mark and Jane of @edgewater_furniture and @anewleashonlifedogrescue 😊They will be up for adoption in about two weeks once we've had the chance to evaluate them and get them vetted and healthy... WE LOVE THEM!!!💞🎉💓💘💋💕😚 They seem to be some kind of corgi-dachshund blend ...? 🎉Stay posted for updates! 💜#BornThisWay #sweetspecialdog #brothers #corgi #dachshund #whatAFace#barkbox
