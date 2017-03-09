Fotó: instagram / luvabledogrescue

Szegény Picasso olyan rendellenességgel született egy kaliforniai önjelölt kutyatenyésztőnél, amitől úgy tűnik, mintha egészen kifacsarodott volna a pofája. De közben meg irtó cuki, most egy oregoni menhelyre került, ahol egy csomóan már be is jelentkeztek a kutyáért, akire még vár egy fogműtét, hogy aztán boldogan élhessen.