Reméljük, hogy csak valami futó nátháról van szó, de nem hangzik túl jól, hogy a 95. életévét taposó Stan Lee, a Marvel képregény-univerzum egyik legnagyobb alakja egészségügyi okokra hivatkozva lemondta részvételét a New York-i Comic Conon. A fesztivál meg is jelentetett egy kedves jobbulást-képet, amivel egyúttal azt is közölték, mindenki visszakapja a pénzét, aki előre kifizette a különböző, Stan Lee-hez fűződő programok valamelyikét.