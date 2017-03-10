A képregények 94 éves pápája sajnos nem érzi túl jól magát
Reméljük, hogy csak valami futó nátháról van szó, de nem hangzik túl jól, hogy a 95. életévét taposó Stan Lee, a Marvel képregény-univerzum egyik legnagyobb alakja egészségügyi okokra hivatkozva lemondta részvételét a New York-i Comic Conon. A fesztivál meg is jelentetett egy kedves jobbulást-képet, amivel egyúttal azt is közölték, mindenki visszakapja a pénzét, aki előre kifizette a különböző, Stan Lee-hez fűződő programok valamelyikét.
IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT!!! Big Apple Comic Con has just been informed that due to health issues Stan Lee will NOTbe appearing at the convention Saturday March 11th or Sunday March 12th. Stan keeps to an amazing schedule and it seems to have taken its toll. We are terribly sorry for any inconvenience but the show must go on. We are going to have a tremendous weekend loaded with great guests, exhibitors and events. For those wanting to purchase items autographed by Stan, the Stan Lee Collectibles booth will be in hand with a variety of signed items. Let's all wish Stan well and party like you know he wants us to! OUR REFUND POLICY: No refunds on admission tickets, but refunds/exchanges are available for those who purchased Stan Lee's autograph, photo ops, or the Swag Bag #bigapplecon #bigapplecc #StanLee #stanleebigapple #comiccon #comiccreators #badnews #convention #marvel
