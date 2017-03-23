Emőke
  • Hernádi Levente Haralamposz

    Csütörtök délután oldották fel az útzárat a szerdai, gázolással indult, késes merénylet helyszínén a londoni Westminster hídon.

    Az autók elől lezárt hídon szabadon sétálhattak viszont a gyalogosok, akik között akadt olyan is, aki kihasználta a helyzetet, hogy néhány háborítatlan szelfit készíthessen - akár az út közepén is állva - épp ott, ahol tegnap négyen meghaltak, negyvenen pedig megsérültek, amikor egy terrorista a tömegbe hajtott.

    Esküvői fotózás is volt ma a híd lábánál:

    Érdekes filozófiai vita, hogy ez most akkor kegyeletsértő viselkedésnek számít, vagy inkább azt mutatja meg, milyen hamar visszatér az élet a normális kerékvágásba még egy ilyen brutális akció után is?

    Lazán kapcsolódik egy tavaly indult, és rekord gyorsan botrányba fulladt fotós projekt, a #yolocaust, ami ennek a jelenségek az ellentmondásaira világít rá. Hogy illik viselkedni egy katasztrófa helyszínén? Lehet-e a mobiltelefon vagy egy szelfi a gyász eszköze? Elég izgalmas kérdések ezek.

  • Ráti József

    Donald Trump Jr. elég érdekesen reagálta le a szerdai londoni eseményeket. Vélhetőleg elolvasta az Independenten megjelent cikk címét, majd levonta a maga következtetéseit:

    Nem volt egy jó ötlet, a "Baszd meg magadtól" kezdve kapta az ívet rendesen, érdemes böngészni a tweet alatt:

  • Thüringer Barbara

    Az Izraeli Régészeti Hatóság szakemberei őskori leletek reményében feltárásokat végeztek a Remle város melletti út építése kapcsán, mivel a környéken korábban 250 ezer éves kőkorszaki szerszámokat találtak. Legnagyobb megdöbbenésükre azonban csak mindössze százéves leleteket találtak, méghozzá I. világháborús brit katonák üres alkoholos üvegeit - de abból legalább több százat:

    Fotó: GilLitman / Twitter

    Történelmi tanulsággal azért így is járt a feltárás: kiderült, hogy a csaták szüneteiben a katonák igen jelentős mértékben ittak töményet, gint, likőrt és whiskeyt.

  • Zubreczki Dávid

    Na persze csak akkor ha indokolt. Épp ma jelent meg egy nagy cikk az Urbanistán a nagyvárosi favágásokról, amiben arra is panaszkodtam, hogy miért nem lehet egy táblán tájékoztatni a lakosságot, hogy ki, mit és miért fog majd csinálni a fával. Ahogy az Ausztriától Kanadáig bevett szokás.

    Nos mint az Klári fotóiból kiderül, van ahol ezt tényleg megcsinálják. Persze bízzunk benne, hogy minél kevesebb fát kelljen kivágni, de ha már kivágják (vagy akár csak ápolják őket), akkor valahogy így kellene arról értesíteni minket, városlakókat.