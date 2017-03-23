Az ifjabbik Donald Trump csúnyán benézte
Donald Trump Jr. elég érdekesen reagálta le a szerdai londoni eseményeket. Vélhetőleg elolvasta az Independenten megjelent cikk címét, majd levonta a maga következtetéseit:
You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan https://t.co/uSm2pwRTjO— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) 2017. március 22.
Nem volt egy jó ötlet, a "Baszd meg magadtól" kezdve kapta az ívet rendesen, érdemes böngészni a tweet alatt:
@DonaldJTrumpJr Go fuck yourself. As a Londoner who lived through the IRA, anti gay nail bombings and 7/7, this is not the time to be cock.— Tom Coates (@tomcoates) 2017. március 22.
@DonaldJTrumpJr Seriously, delete this nonsense before it gets you into a world of trouble, you fucking idiot.— Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) 2017. március 22.
Rovataink a facebookon