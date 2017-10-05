Aurél
  • Csurgó Dénes

    Sokszor mondják gúnyosan, hogy az amerikai politikára túl nagy befolyása van a tőkés osztálynak, de olyan azért még ott is ritkán fordul elő, hogy maga a Monopoly ember ül be egy szenátusi meghallgatásra. Pedig most pont az erről készült képek járják be keresztbe-kasul a Twittert.

    monopoly ember
    Fotó: Reuters

    A tőkés osztály legcukibb karikatúrája abból az alkalomból látogatott el a Kapitólium épületébe, hogy meghallgassa  Richard Smith, az Equifax nevű hitelközvetítő cég nemrég lemondott vezérigazgatójának meghallgatását. Az Equifax arról lett híres nemrég, hogy 134 millió amerikai személyes és pénzügyi adatai kerültek nyilvánosságra a cég adatbázisát ért hekkertámadás során. A Monopoly ember érdeklődéssel hallgatta Smith beszámolóját, néha még a monokliját is föltette és időről időre egy marék játékpénzzel törölgette a homlokát. 

    A társasjáték figura valójában Amanda Werner, a Public Citizen nevű szervezet aktivistája volt, aki az ellen tiltakozott, hogy míg az Equifax miatt amerikaiak milliói került borzasztó helyzetbe, a cég várhatóan bűntetlenül megússza majd az ügyet. A Public Citizen aktivistái korábban a meghallgatást vezető szenátoroknak pedig egy-egy, az Equifax ügyre aktualizást „kijöhetsz a börtönből” monopoly kártyát küldött, feltehetően azért, hogy azok aztán átadhassák a cég vezetőinek. 

    monopoly jail
  • Matalin Dóra

    Ryan Gosling és Harrison Ford mostanában lépten nyomon nyilatkoznak, mivel új filmjüket a Szárnyas fejvadász folytatását, a Szárnyas fejvadász 2049-et népszerűsítik. Sajnos a film nem lett valami nagy szám (kritikánkatitt lehet elolvasni), de ez nem vette el Fordék jó kedvét. Az ITV This Morning című műsorában nagyon egymásra találtak Allison Hammond műsorvezetővel, így az interjú lényegében röhögésbe fulladt. Az alaphangot Hammond adta meg azzal a briliáns tréfával, hogy soha nem látta az eredeti filmet. Ezután sorra került minden: egymás szívatása, piálás kora reggel, és hogy Ford csak a gázsi miatt mondott igent a folytatásra.

  • sixx
    És baszki, megúszta, nem lett komoly baja. Mondjuk állatkertbe nemigen megy egy ideig, gondolom, de ha igen, messze elkerüli az oroszlánok lakhelyét.

  • Földes András

    Készítettünk angol feliratot Őcsényben forgatott videónkhoz, amely egyetlen eseményben mutatja meg a kormányzati gyűlöletkampány hatását.  (See the English version below.) 

    In the tiny village of Őcsény, locals turned to intimidation to prevent a motel owner from inviting a few refugees to stay for a couple of days at his inn as a gesture of charity. The people from the village have never met any refugees, they only know about them through the media.

    The Orbán government has been running a  hate campaign  for two years that made people believe that refugees rape women and children, rob their houses and kill people. In a heated village meeting, locals threatened the owner of the motel and the arriving refugees who would arrive to the village despite their opposition. The locals’ accusations against refugees resonate with the state-run propaganda campaign: George Soros is responsible for the flood of refugees in Europe and all migrants are terrorists.

    The escalation of the made the mayor resign. He had been the village leader for 11 years and had brought investment and prosperity to the community. The once peaceful village has become a place of conflict and fear.

    The people who would have stayed at the motel were women and children who have been given legal asylum status by the Hungarian authorities. After the incident, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán defended the illegal actions of the locals.

    Here is the Indavideo version: