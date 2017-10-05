Aurél
9 °C
22 °C
Mindeközben ma
Mindeközben ma
új poszt érkezett, kattintson a megtekintéshez!
  • Földes András

    Készítettünk angol feliratot Őcsényben forgatott videónkhoz, amely egyetlen eseményben mutatja meg a kormányzati gyűlöletkampány hatását.  (See the English version bellow.) 

    In the tiny village of Őcsény, locals turned to intimidation to prevent a motel owner from inviting a few refugees to stay for a couple of days at his inn as a gesture of charity. The people from the village have never met any refugees, they only know about them through the media.

    Because of the hate campaign that the Orbán government has been running for two years, people believe that refugees rape women and children, rob their houses and kill people. In a heated village meeting, locals threatened the owner of motel and the arriving refugees who would arrive to the village despite their opposition. The locals’ accusations against refugees resonate with the state-run propaganda campaign: George Soros is responsible for the flood of refugees in Europe and all the migrants are terrorists.

    Such was the panic that the mayor was forced to resign He had been the village leader for 11 years and had brought investment and prosperity to the community. The once peaceful village has become a place of conflict and fear.

    The people who would have stayed at the motel were women and children who have been given legal asylum status by the Hungarian authorities. After the incident, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán defended the illegal actions of the locals.

    Here is The Indavideo version

  • Bohus Péter
    Belföld

    Hát például úgy, hogy Csintalan Sándor valahogy MSZP-elnök lesz. És ez nem vicc. Az MSZP egykori legööö, mondjuk legfurább képviselője a Hvg.hu-n jelentette be, hogy szívesen lenne pártelnök az MSZP-ben, mert nem akarja hogy a párt megszűnjön. Aprónak tűnő probléma ezzel csak az, hogy az MSZP-nek van rendesen megválasztott elnöke. Molnár Gyulának hívják, de hát Csintalant se az eszéért szerették a pártban, hanem mert különc, a nép egyszerű fia, aki mindig olyan jókat tudott mondani.

    A Hvg.hu-s interjúban ehhez képest követhetetlen logikával beszél arról, hogy kellene összehozni az ellenzéket. Meg arról, hogyan csinálná meg a „céget” (MSZP). És hogy mit tudna ő ehhez hozzáadni (ethosz, remény és küzdelem).

    A hogyannal tehát jelenleg sem ő, sem mi, politikafogyasztók nem vagyunk tisztában, csak annyit tudni Csintalan mestertervéről, hogy először is kéri visszavételét a pártba, aztán egy ütőképes ellenzék összerakása a cél. Ez aztán a frappáns vízió!

    Olyannyira, hogy kb. minden héten bejelentkezik valaki az ütőképes ellenzék összerakásának az ötletével, tényleg, mintha Orbán Viktor az álmában megannyi kis puzzle-darabot szórt volna szét a szobájában, és nem engedné, hogy bárki is összerakja. Az egymillió forintos kérdés, hogy ez így meddig működhet. Amíg nincs válasz, gondolkozzunk el egy pillanatra, ki vihetné harcba az MSZP-t.

    Ki legyen az MSZP elnöke?

    • 267
      Kasza Tibor, 979 757 ember kedveli, ennyien nem tévedhetnek
    • 265
      Soros György, tessék előlépni a háttérhatalomból
    • 186
      Gyurcsány Ferenc - várjunk csak!
    • 158
      Thürmer Gyula, ha már baloldal, csináljuk teljes gőzzel
    • 87
      Zuschlag János, kaphatna még egy esélyt
    • 80
      Kovács László, már bizonyított
    • 59
      Schóbert Norbert, ő tényleg segít embereken
  • sixx
    Kultúr

    Hát az, hogy a színészek neve és fizimiskája az esetek 99 százalékában elcsúszik egymástól. És miért? Mert a színészek szerződésében szerepelnek olyan kitételek, hogy top billing vagy second billing, stb., ami azt jelenti, hogy a delikvens nevét elsőként vagy másodikként kell feltüntetni a poszteren. Amivel semmi baj nincs, Geroge Clooney-val vagy Dwayne Johnsonnal minden szart el lehet adni, szerepeljen is elöl.

    Igenámbárde.

    A marketingosztályon nem így gondolkodnak, hanem úgy, hogy a plakáton vizuális értelemben véve a legfontosabb szereplő legyen középen, mert majd rá figyelünk. És ha az történetesen Robert Downey Jr., akkor a neve viszont balra fent olvasható elsőként – ott, ahol a plakát vizuális részén éppen egy mellékszereplő áll. Na, erről szól ez a videó, sok példával.

    És ja, most már engem is kurvára idegesít.

  • Kovács Dávid
    Külföld

    17 állami tulajdonban lévő világítótornyot adnak mindjárt ötven évre bérbe Olaszországban, írja a Magyar Távirati Iroda. Az ország azért döntött így, mert nincs elég pénze a tengerparti épületek karbantartására, a védelmi minisztérium pedig azt reméli, hogy így megmenthetik a tornyokat a pusztulástól.

    Az említett világítótornyok az ország különböző pontjain állnak, akadnak köztük olyanok is, amelyek a velencei lagúna aprócska szigetein találhatóak. Olaszország célja, hogy az ingatlanokat szálláshelyekként, vendéglátóipari egységekként vagy múzeumokként hasznosítsák. Az év végéig várják az ajánlatokat.