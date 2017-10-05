Készítettünk angol feliratot Őcsényben forgatott videónkhoz, amely egyetlen eseményben mutatja meg a kormányzati gyűlöletkampány hatását. (See the English version bellow.)

In the tiny village of Őcsény, locals turned to intimidation to prevent a motel owner from inviting a few refugees to stay for a couple of days at his inn as a gesture of charity. The people from the village have never met any refugees, they only know about them through the media.

Because of the hate campaign that the Orbán government has been running for two years, people believe that refugees rape women and children, rob their houses and kill people. In a heated village meeting, locals threatened the owner of motel and the arriving refugees who would arrive to the village despite their opposition. The locals’ accusations against refugees resonate with the state-run propaganda campaign: George Soros is responsible for the flood of refugees in Europe and all the migrants are terrorists.

Such was the panic that the mayor was forced to resign He had been the village leader for 11 years and had brought investment and prosperity to the community. The once peaceful village has become a place of conflict and fear.

The people who would have stayed at the motel were women and children who have been given legal asylum status by the Hungarian authorities. After the incident, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán defended the illegal actions of the locals.

