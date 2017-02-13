Nyert, már második a Manchester City
A Manchester City 2-0-ra győzött a Bournemouth vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 25. fordulójának hétfő esti zárómérkőzésén.
Premier League, 25. forduló
Bournemouth-Manchester City 0-2 (0-1)
vasárnap játszották:
Swansea City-Leicester City 2-0 (2-0)
Burnley-Chelsea 1-1 (1-1)
szombaton játszották:
Liverpool-Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 (2-0)
Manchester United-Watford 2-0 (1-0)
Middlesbrough-Everton 0-0
Stoke City-Crystal Palace 1-0 (0-0)
Sunderland-Southampton 0-4 (0-2)
West Ham United-West Bromwich Albion 2-2 (0-1)
Arsenal-Hull City 2-0 (1-0)
A tabella
1. Chelsea 25 52-18 60 pont
2. Manchester City 25 51-29 52
3. Tottenham Hotspur 25 46-18 50
4. Arsenal 25 54-28 50
5. Liverpool 25 54-30 49
6. Manchester United 25 38-21 48
7. Everton 25 40-27 41
8. West Bromwich Albion 25 34-31 37
9. Stoke City 25 30-36 32
10. West Ham United 25 34-43 32
11. Southampton 25 28-31 30
12. Burnley 25 27-36 30
13. Watford 25 29-42 30
14. Bournemouth 25 35-49 26
15. Swansea City 25 31-54 24
16. Middlesbrough 25 19-27 22
17. Leicester City 25 24-43 21
18. Hull City 25 22-49 20
19. Crystal Palace 25 32-46 19
20. Sunderland 25 24-46 19
