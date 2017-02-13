Bálint, Valentin
Nyert, már második a Manchester City

2017.02.13. 23:51

A Manchester City 2-0-ra győzött a Bournemouth vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 25. fordulójának hétfő esti zárómérkőzésén.

Premier League, 25. forduló

Bournemouth-Manchester City 0-2 (0-1)
    vasárnap játszották:
Swansea City-Leicester City 2-0 (2-0)
Burnley-Chelsea 1-1 (1-1)
    szombaton játszották:
Liverpool-Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 (2-0)
Manchester United-Watford 2-0 (1-0)
Middlesbrough-Everton 0-0
Stoke City-Crystal Palace 1-0 (0-0)
Sunderland-Southampton 0-4 (0-2)
West Ham United-West Bromwich Albion 2-2 (0-1)
Arsenal-Hull City 2-0 (1-0)

A tabella
 1. Chelsea              25  52-18  60 pont
 2. Manchester City      25  51-29  52  
 3. Tottenham Hotspur    25  46-18  50  
 4. Arsenal              25  54-28  50  
 5. Liverpool            25  54-30  49  
 6. Manchester United    25  38-21  48  
 7. Everton              25  40-27  41  
 8. West Bromwich Albion 25  34-31  37  
 9. Stoke City           25  30-36  32  
10. West Ham United      25  34-43  32  
11. Southampton          25  28-31  30  
12. Burnley              25  27-36  30  
13. Watford              25  29-42  30  
14. Bournemouth          25  35-49  26  
15. Swansea City         25  31-54  24  
16. Middlesbrough        25  19-27  22  
17. Leicester City       25  24-43  21  
18. Hull City            25  22-49  20  
19. Crystal Palace       25  32-46  19  
20. Sunderland           25  24-46  19

