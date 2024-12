🇭🇺 Dominik Szoboszlai was involved in four of #LFC’s six goals vs Tottenham.



- 6/8 duels won

- 5 recoveries

- 2 chances created

- 100% tackles success rate

- 100% dribble success rate



And a goal and an assist.



One of his best games for the Reds. pic.twitter.com/1Cuve6nISE