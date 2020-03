A csütörtöki nap legfontosabb hírei a koronavírus-járványról

35 more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Hungary by Thursday morning, the Hungarian government's coronavirus website informed. The recovery of seven patients was also announced. All in all, there are 261 confirmed cases in the country, and 21 have recovered.

The newly diagnosed patients are all Hungarian citizens, but there is no further official information available on them. The website summarizes that 247 Hungarian, 10 Iranian, 2 British, 1 Kazakh, and 1 Vietnamese national have tested positive so far in the country. Doctors have so far taken 8005 samples for testing.

At the beginning of the week, Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller said there are no counties in Hungary where the virus is not present, and there are several cases with no symptoms whatsoever. There is no estimate as to how many people the coronavirus could infect in Hungary, "experts are creating models, but this is guesswork," Müller said.