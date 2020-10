Kétszáz magyar orvos és medikus segédkezik a szlovákiai tesztelésben

Thank you Péter #Szijjártó! Asking for 50 and sending 200

🙂. Many thanks to #Hungary 🇭🇺 for sending 200 paramedics for nation wide #COVID19 testing in 🇸🇰. Hungarian medical personnel will be located in regions of Komárno, Levice, Nitra & Trebišov. #Neighborhoodmatters