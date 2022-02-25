Több mint három hónap telt el azóta, hogy a Facebook üzemeltetője mindenfajta előzetes értesítés nélkül korlátozni kezdte az Index közösségi forgalmát: a Facebook-oldalainkat követők nagyobb része jelenleg nem láthatja híreinket, posztjainkat. Magyarország egyik legnépszerűbb online napilapjától naponta több százezer embert terelnek át más hírportálokhoz, tartalomszolgáltatókhoz.

Természetesen számos alkalommal megpróbáltuk felvenni a kapcsolatot a Metával, hogy megtudjuk, milyen közösségi elveket sértettünk, mikor és mit tehetünk azért, hogy a jövőben ez ne forduljon elő, de mindeddig semmilyen érdemi választ nem kaptunk. Véleményünk szerint ez teljesen elfogadhatatlan. A Meta ezzel jelentősen beavatkozik a magyarországi hír- és médiapiacba, csorbítja a sajtószabadságot. Itt írtunk részletesebben arról, hogy mindez miként hat az Index mindennapjaira.

A korlátozás miatt nincs más lehetőségünk, mint az Index (eredetileg angol nyelvű) Twitter-csatornáját is átalakítani és a hírek szolgálatába állítani. Mostantól tehát itt is rendszeresen posztolunk a legfontosabb nemzetközi és belföldi történésekről – kövessék az Index hírfolyamát Twitteren is!

Index returns to Twitter in Hungarian

It has been more than three months since Facebook began to restrict the website traffic of index.hu without prior notice of any sort. As a result, most people who follow our Facebook pages are currently unable to find one of Hungary's most popular news site's posts. Hundreds of thousands of people are diverted to other news sites and content providers on a daily basis.

Despite our continuous effort in finding out more about the specific Community Standards that implied to be violated, we have not been able to receive any substantive response from Meta to this day. In our opinion this is completely unacceptable. It significantly distorts the Hungarian media environment and even reduces freedom of the press. Here you can read more detail about how all of this affects our everyday life.

Due to these restrictions, we have no choice but to turn our Twitter Account into a regular source of local and international news in order to keep all of you informed and updated. Join and follow us on Twitter now to get notified about our most important stories!