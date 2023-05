Holtan találtak egy tapasztalt hegymászót a Himalájában

Luis Stitzinger, one of the most successful German mountaineers, went missing on #Kangchenjunga

For Luis it was #10 in his 8000ers collection

Previously he climbed without O2: Cho Oyu, GII, Nanga, Dhaulagiri, BP, Shishapangma, Manaslu, GI

And Everest twicehttps://t.co/mTJbrKnMwM pic.twitter.com/UR70LtPtaC