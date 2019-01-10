PM Orbán's much-awaited press conference: "The government cannot comment on business affairs."

Prime minister Viktor Orbán held a press conference Thursday morning, making good on his July promise to answer questions by journalists before the end of 2018. In a way, he did.

Today was a rare opportunity, as Viktor Orbán does not often talk to journalists outside the the pro-government media empire. The last time Index managed to have an interview with him was in 2007, but he has been actively avoiding independent press inquiries since Fidesz's ascent to power, and even now, several news outlets independent from the government were denied accreditation just this morning. Last May, when Index tried to catch the prime minister for a quick question at a public event he was attending, he refused our question by referring to us as a "fake news factory."

Several media outlets independent from the government were denied entrance citing the larger than expected interest. Spokesperson Zoltán Kovács said that no "party press" was allowed at the press conference.

Hungary first, God above all.

Orbán started out with a short monologue touching upon three topics of yesterday's government cabinet meeting. First, he spoke about the report of Minister of Finance Mihály Varga, that says Hungary's 2018 GDP growth was 4.6%, the debt-to-GDP ratio was reduced to 71% and consumption grew by 6%. Viktor Orbán assessed that Hungary "is doing better," making a reference to the government's long-time political slogan.the ongoing national consultation, and the Budapest developments the government decided about yesterday.

Orbán said that migration is going to fundamentally change European politics. Its main divisive line will no longer run between the left and the right but between pro- and anti-immigration powers, and that all liberal democracies are pro-immigration. Orbán said this gives a new interpretation to their ties to Christianity, making the protection of Christian culture a political duty and redefining Christianity as the European lifestyle. Gender equality, religious freedoms are key questions thanks to migration. He said migration also gives a new meaning to the discussions about sovereignty as well. He said the central question is if a nation can decide what people they are willing to live with, or if strange people can be forced upon them by outside forces. He also said pro-immigration forces are not accepting the democratic decision of those who reject immigration.

He warned that migration has the power to disintegrate Europe, as it will have two kinds of civilisations: There will be a mixed civilisation of Christians and Muslims, and there will be a Christian civilisation in Central Europe. His stance is that Europe should belong to Europeans. He added that interestingly his Christian Democratic ideals are currently the best embodied in Brazil, where Orbán attended the inauguration of the new president Jair Bolsonaro. He said Bolsonaro's slogan translates really well into the Hungarian situation:

"Hungary first, God above of all."

He said the Hungarian government hopes to see an anti-immigration majority in all European institutions, as migration will be the key issue of the elections.

After his speech, journalists had the opportunity to ask questions, the most sensitive of which were all deflected with seemingly well-practised canned answers, but here are the prime minister's most important points:

Regarding Europe

Regarding Hungarian media

As to why Orbán does not give interviews to critical media outlets, he said he is not willing to "go on a bullfight with a journalist," he will not go into situations where there is an "ill-meaning person on the other side of the table asking questions filled with prejudice."

He also said we are at the turn of eras - "the determining historical viewpoints, dominant assessments of political situations, and the governing sets of values all stemmed from liberalism. Today, Europe has a dominantly liberal interpretation of the world. This is a historical legacy, but this era is now over." Conservative outlets are likely to get more support from now on, and also the topics in the public discourse make people of Europe reject liberalism. "Migration is going to shift this balance of power in the world of politics and hopefully in the world of media as well."

Regarding corruption, oligarchs, private jets

When asked about his regular journeys on private jets of oligarchs, he simply said that everyone can calm down since nobody's applying pressure on him and that the Parliament's immunity committee found nothing wrong with those trips.

Regarding the economy and the Overtime Act

Orbán did not specify when, if at all, Hungary will adopt the Euro. He said that the Euro changed since Hungary's EU accession, and he prefers to leave the question open, as he can't see the future of the Eurozone clearly.

Regarding domestic politics

He said Hungarians have a basically illiberal stance: they reject migration, believe marriage is between a man and a woman, and have a strong Christian conviction. He added that the word "liberal" means different things in the English-speaking world, in Europe, and in Hungary.

The constitutional revision promised previously is on its way, but it is in the early stages.

When asked if he feels any responsibility for the horrible state of the Hungarian public discourse (with one side blaming everything on Soros and the other calling Orbán unspeakable things), he said no. "Hungarians are all adults, everyone is responsible for their actions, and nobody can push the responsibility for their words onto others."