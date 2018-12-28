Subways and suburban railways in operation all night on New Year's Eve

Budapest public transport is preparing for New Year's Eve - a number of daytime lines will be running all night to assist the regular night lines in transporting people celebrating the new year.

Subway lines 2, 3, and 4 will be operational all night with a 10-minute headway until 1:00 AM, and 15-minute headway after that. Tram line 4 and 6 and daytime buses crossing the downtown area (5, 7, 8E, 9) will come every 30 minutes.

Suburban railways to Csepel and Békásmegyer will also run every 30 minutes, trains will leave for Gödöllő and Szentendre every hour and towards Ráckeve, every two hours.

Night lines will be running according to their regular schedule.

Pro tip: Budapest's public transportation company BKK has a rather useful trip planner for desktop, iOS and Android that is available in English - it might be worth taking a look before heading out.