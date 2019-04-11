A washing machine may not be a big thing, but here, it's a treasure
In Hevesaranyos, located in the Northern part of Hungary, washing clothes is a daily problem, as not everyone has running water or a washing machine. 14-year-old Jázmin and 15-year-old Szabolcs had applied for UNICEF's "Your future is up to you" grant and won, so they opened a community laundry room in the small town.
