A washing machine may not be a big thing, but here, it's a treasure

2019.04.11. 14:03
In Hevesaranyos, located in the Northern part of Hungary, washing clothes is a daily problem, as not everyone has running water or a washing machine. 14-year-old Jázmin and 15-year-old Szabolcs had applied for UNICEF's "Your future is up to you" grant and won, so they opened a community laundry room in the small town.

