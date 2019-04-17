"Last year I was the CEO of a huge company, now I'm stacking shelves."

How does sudden unemployment at the age of 52 change someone's life? How can you rebuild? Tamás Czeczeli used to be a manager at Drogerie Markt and the CEO of Deichmann Hungary, however, the former top-manager now works at a grocery store stacking dairy products on the shelves. We asked him to tell us why.

Support the independent media! The English section of Index is financed from donations. Support Index