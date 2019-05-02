Zsigmond
8 °C
22 °C
Index - In English In English Eng

Donald Trump and Viktor Orbán to meet in Washington on 13 May

Th.B.
2019.05.02. 10:49

Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs confirmed to origo.hu that:

US President Donald Trump had invited Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for a working visit in Washington on 13 May.

The meeting will be about energy security, US-Hungarian defence cooperation and bilateral relations, and questions of security in the region.

Earlier, in February 2019, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo's visit to Hungary. Pompeo met Péter Szijjártó, Viktor Orbán and representatives of Hungarian civil society. 

Support the independent media!

The English section of Index is financed from donations.

Support Index
20%
Filippov Gábor, Nagy Ádám, Tóth Csaba Párhuzamos univerzumok
4999 Ft
4000 Ft
15%
Matej Cerny, Marie Perinová 111 különleges hely - Prága
3990 Ft
3392 Ft