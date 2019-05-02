Donald Trump and Viktor Orbán to meet in Washington on 13 May

Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs confirmed to origo.hu that:

US President Donald Trump had invited Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for a working visit in Washington on 13 May.

The meeting will be about energy security, US-Hungarian defence cooperation and bilateral relations, and questions of security in the region.

Earlier, in February 2019, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo's visit to Hungary. Pompeo met Péter Szijjártó, Viktor Orbán and representatives of Hungarian civil society.