7 dead, 21 missing after sightseeing boat collides with cruise ship on the Danube in Budapest

Wednesday night at 9:15 PM, a sightseeing boat named Hableány collided with a river cruise ship on the Danube in Budapest near the Parliament. As a result, Hableány toppled over and sank with 35 people onboard including the two-member crew and 33 tourists mostly from South Korea. Low visibility and the strong current of the flooding Danube made rescue efforts even more difficult, the wreckage near the base of Margit bridge was only found at 1:30 AM.

Seven people died in the tragedy and seven are currently in hospital, but authorities are still searching for 21 people who are missing. Rescuers say that the strong current of the flooding Danube and the 10-12 °C water temperature does not allow for much hope of finding more survivors.

Rescue operations involving 96 firefighters, special equipment, and divers of the Hungarian Army are now focusing on the section of the Danube south of Budapest. Information acquired by Index suggests that the bodies of two victims were found near Rákóczi bridge around five kilometres from the location of the accident, and another victim was lifted from the Danube near the southern section of highway M0, approximately eleven kilometres downstream from where the two vessels collided.

The seven survivors and the seven victims confirmed dead are all citizens of South Korea, as of yet, there is no information on the boat's Hungarian crew members.

Police release video footage of the accident

Police released a video of the accident at a press conference on Thursday. The footage shows that the accident happened under Margit bridge, and sightseeing boat Hableány toppled over and sank within seconds after suffering a run-on collision with Sigyn, a ship belonging to the fleet of Viking River Cruises. Police official Pál Adrián told journalists that Hableány changed its course shortly before the accident, which is how it ended up in front of the cruise ship.

