Rescuers are lifting the Hableány from the Danube

The press officer of the Hungarian Counter Terrorism Centre that coordinates the rescue effort, Nándor Jasenszky told journalists on Monday that rescuers will be using the Clark Ádám crane vessel as part of a a four-ship floating establishment to lift the wreckage of the Hableány from the Danube in an operation that could take as long as six hours.

There is no exact time for when the lifting will commence. There are four lifting slings that had to be put under the Hableány, which were in place and have already been checked on Monday afternoon, but Jasenszky said a final check will be necessary after the floating establishment has been set up by Tuesday morning.

The Hableány will be lifted from the Danube slowly, in multiple phases. The first phase is the most critical: Rescuers will be raising the boat slowly until it breaks away from the riverbed to see the condition of the hull. As Jasenszky put it: "If anything were to happen, it could happen at this point."

After this, the rescue team is going to look through the boat searching for any possible victims still in the hull. If divers find any bodies, they will retrieve them from the wreckage before the water can be pumped out of the Hableány. If the hull can be lifted from the water without breaking, it will be placed on the barge anchored next to the Clark Ádám crane vessel.

