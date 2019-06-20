'We offended important people' - How a Hungarian historical institute met its end

The 1956 Institute was founded on 17 June 1989, a day after the famed reburial of Imre Nagy, the Prime Minister of the 1956 revolution and his fellow martyrs. It is one of the key institutes researching the recent history of Hungary with their collection of more than a thousand interviews conducted with participants and witnesses of Hungary's 20th-century history.

Even during Viktor Orbán's first term as Prime Minister (1998-2002), the institute suffered a major budget cut, and in 2010, when Orbán's second term began, the institute that operated independently up to that point was placed under the supervision of the National Széchényi Library after the dissolution of the public foundation of the institute, but then, the staff could continue working without any interfeence. Now, as they told us, that is not likely: most consider Veritas to be producing propaganda.

Also, this was not the first time the idea of this incorporation came up: As Rainer, the head of the 1956 Institute said earlier, it was first proposed in February 2017, but back then, the head of Veritas Sándor Szakály refused the plan.