"I'm sorry Mr. Gruevski, could we have your number?"

Hungarian government refuses to answer questions on Gruevski's case claiming it is strictly a legal matter, while all points towards the opposite.

Mr Szijjártó confirms that Hungarian diplomats helped convicted former Macedonian PM Gruevski get to Hungary. Gruevski was granted asylum on Tuesday.

Former Macedonian PM previously sentenced to prison in his home country over corruption charges gets to stay in Hungary.

Nikola Gruevski, the former PM of Macedonia who was granted asylum after he fled to Hungary to avoid his prison sentence, put on a pokerface as the verdict of the Budapest Metropolitan Court denying his extradition was announced. While the court was in recess, we tried asking him some of the lingering questions concerning his continued stay in Hungary. There was awkward silence.