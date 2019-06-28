Levente, Irén
"I'm sorry Mr. Gruevski, could we have your number?"

2019.06.28. 21:47

Nikola Gruevski, the former PM of Macedonia who was granted asylum after he fled to Hungary to avoid his prison sentence, put on a pokerface as the verdict of the Budapest Metropolitan Court denying his extradition was announced. While the court was in recess, we tried asking him some of the lingering questions concerning his continued stay in Hungary. There was awkward silence.

