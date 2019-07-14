River funeral held for crew of Hableány, the sightseeing boat involved in tragic accident on the Danube

A river funeral was held on Friday for László Lombos, the captain, and János Pethő, the first mate of Hableány, the sightseeing boat involved in the tragic accident on the Danube on 29 May 2019.

There were 35 people on board the Hableány at the time of the accident which claimed 27 lives, including the boat's 2-member Hungarian crew and 25 South Korean tourists. The wreckage of the Hableány was lifted from the river on 11 June with the captain's body still in it.

On Friday, family members and colleagues bid their farewells to the crewmembers of the Hableány by lowering their ashes into the river amongst military honours and the sound of foghorns.

The memorial ceremony for János Pethő and László Lombos, the two Hungarian victims of the Hableány's tragic accident, was held on Friday. The boat carrying the press departed at 11:00 AM. (Fotó: Ajpek Orsi / Index)

Tibor Kalóczkai, the captain of the press ship remembered his colleagues with two white carnation flowers. With tears in his eyes he shared with us that János Pethő was his first mate on many occasions, and he knew Hableány's captain László Lombos well. (Fotó: Ajpek Orsi / Index)

Fifteen ships travelled up the Danube in formation in memory of the deceased crew of the Hableány. (Fotó: Ajpek Orsi / Index)

Relatives and colleagues of Hableány's crew attended the river memorial. (Fotó: Ajpek Orsi / Index)

Mourning family members were on the ship called Halászbástya. A church service was given for the captain, while the first mate was honoured with a secular ceremony inside the ship, with the exclusion of the public. (Fotó: Ajpek Orsi / Index)

The eulogy for the captain said: "He travelled the world on large ships, he sailed inland waters and the sea, but where he really felt at home was on the Danube. He made his dream a reality, a life on the waters." (Fotó: Ajpek Orsi / Index)

László Lombos agreed to take any routes his license permitted. (Fotó: Ajpek Orsi / Index)

Hableány's first mate exchanged his military career for a life on the Danube. János Pethő's ashes were lowered into the river in a degradable paper urn. (Fotó: Ajpek Orsi / Index)

Following a three-volley salute, the boats participating in the funeral service sounded their horns. (Fotó: Ajpek Orsi / Index)

Mourning relatives on the Halászbástya. (Fotó: Ajpek Orsi / Index)

Captain László Lombos was 58, his first mate, János Pethő, was 53. (Fotó: Ajpek Orsi / Index)

Following the service, the ships in cross formation turned around and sailed south towards Margit bridge. (Fotó: Ajpek Orsi / Index)

Not long before 1:00 PM, the ships stopped at the location of the accident to honour the memory of the South Korean victims as well. (Fotó: Ajpek Orsi / Index)

In their memory, a sailor placed a wreath on the water from the Halászbástya. (Fotó: Ajpek Orsi / Index)

Grieving family members threw petals into the Danube. (Fotó: Ajpek Orsi / Index)

"We hope that this river ceremony was a dignified end for this tragedy. We hope that it can give closure, and we can go on where we left off" said Mihály Tóth, the CEO of Panoráma Deck Kft., the company that operated the Hableány. (Fotó: Ajpek Orsi / Index)

Earlier, the owner of the sunken boat said that the wreckage of the Hableány may be turned into a memorial. (Fotó: Ajpek Orsi / Index)

