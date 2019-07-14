Örs, Stella
14 °C
25 °C
Index - In English In English Eng

River funeral held for crew of Hableány, the sightseeing boat involved in tragic accident on the Danube

Ajpek Orsi
Kovács Zoltán
2019.07.14. 08:36

A river funeral was held on Friday for László Lombos, the captain, and János Pethő, the first mate of Hableány, the sightseeing boat involved in the tragic accident on the Danube on 29 May 2019.

There were 35 people on board the Hableány at the time of the accident which claimed 27 lives, including the boat's 2-member Hungarian crew and 25 South Korean tourists. The wreckage of the Hableány was lifted from the river on 11 June with the captain's body still in it.

On Friday, family members and colleagues bid their farewells to the crewmembers of the Hableány by lowering their ashes into the river amongst military honours and the sound of foghorns. 

Ebben a cikkben a téma érzékenysége miatt nem tartjuk etikusnak reklámok elhelyezését.
Részletes tájékoztatást az Indamedia Csoport márkabiztonsági nyilatkozatában talál.

Indamedia Csoport

Support the independent media!

The English section of Index is financed from donations.

Support Index