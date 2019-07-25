Kristóf, Jakab
Orbán's Family Protection Plan - could it work?

2019.07.25. 13:10

Money doesn't seem to be an issue for Orbán and his government when it comes to encouraging couples to have babies. Ever since Fidesz's ascent to power, more and more funds are allocated for incentivising population growth, though results have so far been limited. What is behind Hungary's dwindling population, what are the chances of turning that trend around, and is just throwing money at the problem a viable solution? Watch our video to find out.

