Climate change up close and personal: How Chennai ran out of water
Chennai is the first metropolitan city on Earth where water depleted and residents felt climate change on their own skin. Our 13-minute-long video documentary shows how the 10 million residents of a major Indian city deal with the water crisis.
Covering Climate Now
This article is published as a part of Index's partnership with Covering Climate Now, a global collaboration of more than 250 news outlets to strengthen coverage of the climate story. The English edition of Index regularly covers the most relevant stories of Hungary. If you would like to know more, visit our website, or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
