The GDR turns 70 - Life in the socialist phalanstery of prefabricated housing

The German Democratic Republic was formally established seventy years ago today, on 7 October 1949. The communist state commonly known as East Germany then went on to exist for forty years, one month, and two days until the fall of the Berlin Wall and it ultimately ceased to exist with the reunification of Germany a year later. The good, bad, and terrible memories of the GDR are preserved not only by the former residents of East Germany, but also by millions of Hungarians who travelled there or just had a chance to encounter products of the GDR and their dubious quality, most iconic of which is the car-like vehicle called Trabant that was a staple of Hungarian roads well into the late 90s.

Following the end of World War II, the allied powers divided Germany into occupation zones. The eastern portion of the country fell under the stewardship of the Soviet Union, except for Berlin which was also divided into four sectors. The allied forces started unifying the areas under their control, but a united Germany was not in the interest of the Soviet Union. In 1948, Western Germany introduced the Deutsche Mark, and in response, the Soviets had placed West Berlin under blockade, which the city managed to survive until the following May with the allied airlift. On 23 May 1949, the Federal Republic of Germany adopted its constitution, and on 7 October, the German Democratic Republic was established in the East. The birth of East Germany was announced before a small group of diplomats of the Eastern bloc and some journalists.

The infamous wall of Berlin was nowhere to be found at this point yet, however, the Soviets have started to gradually erect the iron curtain on what was to be the border of the GDR. As for a while, borders were still easily traversable, hundreds of thousands have fled to the West. In 1950, Walter Ulbricht became the First Secretary of the Socialist Unity Party of Germany, and the creation of the example state with questionable success could begin under his leadership. But nationalization, collectivism, overwrought labour competitions, and constant supply problems lead to the outbreak of rebellions in 1953 which Soviet forces ended by bloodshed. Similarly to what happened later in Hungary after 1956, the East German leadership saw raising the standard of living as a solution. Despite that, East Germans still fled to the West en masse through the inner border in Berlin that was still not so heavily guarded at the time. The border between East and West Germany was first closed with barbed wire and fences on 13 August 1961 before the subsequent construction of the wall began. The official name of the dreadful border barrier was the "Anti-Fascist Protection Rampart," but it was common knowledge that its main purpose was to wall off the citizens into the socialist state.

Consolidation in the country still working on cleaning away the rubble of the world war commenced in the sixties, and the standard of living started to gradually rise. Huge blocks of flats sprang up, the Soviet bloc's economic cooperation, the Council for Mutual Economic Assistance (Comecon) started to develop the country's vehicle manufacturing, chemical, and electronic industries. Under Erich Honecker, the GDR's economy tried to catch up to West Germany that received capital injections from the West and performed an economic miracle after fundamentally transforming the structure of its economy, but Honecker's attempt eventually failed. This is well illustrated by the first microchip of the GDR which the socialist country managed to produce by the end of the eighties, albeit costing a hundred times more than it did for the western competitors. The GDR operated as a strict dictatorship right up until the end, in comparison, socialist Hungary seemed like a refreshingly free country. GDR's existence was always based on the constant surveillance and intimidation of its own citizens - there was an active firing order on the border and the dreaded Ministry of State Security (Stasi) had 91 000 full-time employees and 173 000 snitches opening 20 000 letters every day and wiretapping whomever they wanted.

We are noting the 70th anniversary of the GDR's establishment with a selection of pictures from Fortepan's archives taken by Hungarian photojournalist Sándor Bojár between 1966 and 1969. Sándor Bojár first started taking pictures for the newspaper Esti Kurír from the 1930s, then he went on to work for theatre paper Színházi Magazin. Following the war, he worked at Színház (1948-1950), Magyar Nap (1950-1952), Képes Sport (1952-1956), then went on to be a photographer for Ország Világ (1956-1966) and Autó-Motor (1966-1988). His legacy of over 30 000 negatives is now preserved by Fortepan. The Hungarian edition of Index had previously featured selections of his work, which show that he was willing to stand on the hangman's ladder next to the gallows for a good picture, he loved taking pictures of the Ecser Fleamarket and the hunts of the Kádár-era.

1969 - Optimistic youth at the 20th anniversary of the GDR. The young lady is wearing one of the remarkable achievements of the East German plastic industry, the synthetic fibre dress that released a spray of sparkles upon contact in the dark. (Fotó: Bojár Sándor/FORTEPAN)

The National People's Army. The GDR's self-perception as the westernmost bastion of the socialist bloc lead them to believe that they were in danger the most. The NVA (Nationale Volksarmee) had enough equipment for 175 000 soldiers. Just like in West Germany, the GDR's army was also mostly founded on the officers of the former Wehrmacht, who were only released back home from Soviet POW camps after thorough selection and ideological brainwashing. (Fotó: Bojár Sándor/FORTEPAN)

The state of the GDR during the sixties could not be better be expressed in a single picture: the scars of war are still in the background, but two generations of Trabants are already smoking up the streets. You can see an early model on the left, but the one on the right is the 601 which became the car of the masses in Hungary as well. The car made by the country suffering from problems of raw material supply was already obsolete as it was being designed, but it was well-loved by many as it was cheap and easy to repair. (Fotó: Bojár Sándor/FORTEPAN)

The first sign of the higher standard of living was the domestically manufactured automatic washing machine. Resourceful East Germans did not only use them to wash their clothes - they cooked in them and kept the bratwurst warm at larger get-togethers. (Fotó: Bojár Sándor/FORTEPAN)

The housing shortage created by the destruction of war could not be alleviated with traditional building methods. Concrete-panelled premanufactured apartment blocks were built in the GDR starting from the fifties. (Fotó: Bojár Sándor/FORTEPAN)

Following the example of the Soviet Union, the Pioneer Movement of East Germany was founded in 1948. The Young Pioneers (Junge Pionere) wore blue ties and hats, and they graduated to be Thälmann-Pioniers in the fourth grade, which granted them red ties. (Fotó: Bojár Sándor/FORTEPAN)

The industry of East Germany had to face severe challenges. There were huge disproportionalities in the structure of the war-torn country's economy, raw materials were not enough, the country had to pay war damages to the Soviet Union and the workforce was lacking as 2.5 million people, mostly men fled to the West until 1961. (Fotó: Bojár Sándor/FORTEPAN)

Sándor Bojár took this set picture for the Hungarian car magazine Autó-Motor. For some reason, the models of the East German motorcycle manufacturer Simson were all named after birds. On this picture, you can see a wonderfully gleaming Spatz, or Sparrow, which was made between 1964 and 1970. (Fotó: Bojár Sándor/FORTEPAN)

Total collectivisation did not spare toddlers either. The pram with multiple seats could be deemed practical, but that might be a bit of an understatement for the toilet-benches that kindergarteners had to sit on next to each other, waiting until everyone else was done with their deeds. (Fotó: Bojár Sándor/FORTEPAN)

One of the brilliant inventions of the GDR was the tank-box, the self-service overnight petrol station. To use this, you had to purchase a key to a safe which enclosed a 5 litre can of gas. One key bought you five litres, two bought you ten, and so forth. (Fotó: Bojár Sándor/FORTEPAN)

The state tried to soften the crushing housing shortage with tenement programs. Entire districts grew out of the ground using this technology, for instance, Halle-Neustadt that is still around today and has a 100 000 residents. In total, around 2 million apartments were built in East Germany using this technology. Pictured here: The centre of East Berlin with the famous TV tower. (Fotó: Bojár Sándor/FORTEPAN)

Ceremonial march on the 20th anniversary of the GDR's establishment. You can see Budapest written on the wall in the background; that refers to the Budapest Declaration signed by members of the Warsaw Treaty's Political Consultative Committee, which played an important part in the thawing of relations between countries on different sides of the Iron Curtain. (Fotó: Bojár Sándor/FORTEPAN)

Socialist planned economy and labour competition - The plan has been exceeded in the automotive factory Industriewerke Ludwigsfelde (IWL), where besides engines and motorcycles, the legendary IFA trucks were also made. The factory became a subsidiary of Daimler AG after the German reunification, and they are still making Mercedes-Benz trucks there. (Fotó: Bojár Sándor/FORTEPAN)

The socialist youth movement of the GDR, the Free German Youth (Freie Deutsche Jugend). (Fotó: Bojár Sándor/FORTEPAN)

As construction of Berlin's TV tower began, the centre of East-Berlin was completely transformed: the historic buildings of Alexanderplatz were all demolished except for the Marienkirche and the Rotes Rathaus. The grey, cubical houses erected in their stead turned the area into a real phalanstery, although the cubical building seen in the front of the picture above still stands out despite its angular shape: it is Berolinahaus, a classic product of 1930s modernism. (Fotó: Bojár Sándor/FORTEPAN)

Not all aspects of a united German past could be eradicated, especially in the field of gastronomy. The fried sausage, Bratwurst remained there to stay. The foreign perception of Germany is still shaped by these three things: beer, bratwurst, and sauerkraut. (Fotó: Bojár Sándor/FORTEPAN)

But the happy moments of everyday life could also not be taken away from the East Germans, which is why after the reunification, former citizens of the GDR were upset when West Germans characterised East Germany only as a ruthless dictatorship. (Fotó: Bojár Sándor/FORTEPAN)

