Steve Wozniak: If you have ideas, don't let school take you from them!

Tóth Balázs
2019.10.31. 15:40

Steve Wozniak, the inventor, engineer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who co-founded Apple and designed the company's first line of products visited Budapest to speak at CIB Bank's Novathon conference, and he also sat down with Index.hu for an interview. Woz told us about his gadgets, the robots he would use, how his Bitcoins were stolen, and he also explained his dissatisfaction with education systems in general. 

