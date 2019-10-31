Steve Wozniak: If you have ideas, don't let school take you from them!
Steve Wozniak, the inventor, engineer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist who co-founded Apple and designed the company's first line of products visited Budapest to speak at CIB Bank's Novathon conference, and he also sat down with Index.hu for an interview. Woz told us about his gadgets, the robots he would use, how his Bitcoins were stolen, and he also explained his dissatisfaction with education systems in general.
Support the independent media!
The English section of Index is financed from donations.
15%
3999 Ft
3400 Ft
15%
3999 Ft
3400 Ft
- Budapest, VIII. kerület Baross utca
-
- Alapterület 32 m2 Szobák 1 db Vételár 30,5 M Ft
- Budapest, XIII. kerület Szegedi út 53.
-
- Alapterület m2 Szobák db Vételár
Rovataink a Facebookon