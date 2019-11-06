Dead frogs, live rabbits - The best of Hungarian wildlife photography in 2019
By 2019, climate change had become an unavoidable topic. We cannot possibly know what the future may bring, but many predictions foreshadow what we can expect. According to a recently published study, Hungary could see significant ecological changes in the coming decades, and these changes are not going to be particularly advantageous. It is easy to forget that fact while looking at documentaries and photographs of the amazing wildlife surrounding us, but these might be the key to understanding what is at stake. As dr Zsolt Kalotás, the jury chairman of the Hungarian Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards said:
"The wildlife photographers of today are documentarists. They are informative, interesting, and at the same time, they shape our way of thinking. The latter is especially important in these times when humanity is facing a greater challenge than ever before. When natural habitats and biological diversity are diminishing at a troubling rate and the climate catastrophe is already at the gates, the value of things that may slow these destructive processes goes up. Wildlife photographers can contribute to this, as they can help people, including economic and political decisionmakers, realize that we only have one Earth which today is still a miracle in its variety and the way that it operates."
This is the 27th time that naturArt - Hungarian Association of Wildlife Photographers announced their annual contest, and this year, there were more than 3300 entries, from which the professional jury selected 103 to be featured in the last round of the contest. Kalotás emphasised that apart from the fight for survival, many of the submitted works are focusing on the humourous and lyrical elements of natural existence.
The award-winning and shortlisted photographs are exhibited in the Hungarian Museum of Natural History until 31 December 2019.
