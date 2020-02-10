Bertold
3 °C
9 °C
Index - In English In English Eng

The German 'refugees' who fled to Hungary for Viktor Orbán

2020.02.10. 17:10

Over the past few years, several Germans moved to Hungary due to their country's immigration policy, and Hungarian pro-government media usually has a field day interviewing them about how they fled here from violent immigrants. We were also curious, so we paid them a visit - it turns out, they are quite the characters.

Ne maradjon le semmiről!

Facebook

Find out what's happening in Hungary.

Support the independent media!

The English section of Index is financed from donations.

Support Index
15%
Sal Endre Mi, magyarok
5499 Ft
4675 Ft
10%
Borbás Marcsi Magyarország finom - Vadregényes kelet
5950 Ft
5355 Ft