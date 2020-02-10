The German 'refugees' who fled to Hungary for Viktor Orbán

Kerülj képbe hírlevelünkkel, amiben a hét legfontosabb, legérdekesebb cikkeit, videóit ajánlják az indexesek. Feliratkozom!

Over the past few years, several Germans moved to Hungary due to their country's immigration policy, and Hungarian pro-government media usually has a field day interviewing them about how they fled here from violent immigrants. We were also curious, so we paid them a visit - it turns out, they are quite the characters.