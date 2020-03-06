Coronavirus: Hungary suspends issuing visas to Iranian citizens

This is a developing story, we will update our article as we find out more information.



Tibor Lakatos, the head of the Hungarian government's coronavirus task force announced on Friday that Hungary indefinitely suspends issuing visas for Iranian citizens due to the outbreak in the country.

At the task force's daily press conference, Lakatos reminded that there are four confirmed coronavirus cases in Hungary, three Iranian and a UK citizen are infected in the country so far. The Iranian patients are in the Central Hospital of Southern Pest, the British patient is in the Kenézy Gyula Hospital in Debrecen. There are 39 people currently in quarantine, and 263 samples were taken for testing. The contact investigations of infected patients are still ongoing.

"Right now, we have individual cases, our main goal is to prevent community infection."

Lakatos also said that the virus is present in all countries of the region, there are 43 cases in Austria, 11 in Croatia, 6 in Romania, 12 in the Czech Republic, and one each in Slovakia and Poland.

Lakatos announced that from now on, protective equipment can only be exported from Hungary with the permission of the government coronavirus task force. He also mentioned that the infected student did not avoid high-attendance events, so the task force called on universities to inform their students about the precautionary measures and the risks.

Chief medical officer: We are looking at 35 people because of the Iranian patient

Hungarian Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller provided information on the contact investigations related to the four coronavirus cases in Hungary:

The first infected Iranian student returned to Hungary on 22 February, authorities are investigating 35 people who could have had close contact with him. His girlfriend was confirmed to be the fourth case on Thursday when she was already in quarantine as a close contact of an infected patient.

The second infected Iranian student's only close contact was his wife, and she is already in quarantine, they arrived back in Hungary on 28 February. He studies at the Szent István University of Gödöllő and he adhered to the university's safety precautions and quarantined himself before being tested.

The contacts of the 69-year-old British man who tested positive on Thursday has already started, his primary close contacts are his wife and mother-in-law, but authorities already asked Wizzair to provide them with the passenger list of the Milan-Debrecen flight on which he returned to Hungary.

Müller also said that authorities finished investigating the contacts of the group of infected tourists who visited Budapest at the end of February. She said it was "reassuring" that the three women from the USA and the woman from Ecuador did not spend much time outside of their rented flat in Budapest apart from visiting the Széchenyi Thermal Bath, and had no close contact with anybody else.

Authorities also investigated a group of seven French tourists who stayed at a party hostel in Nagydiófa street, Budapest, they interviewed all members of the hostel's staff, and identified only one close contact: their passing acquaintance who is a citizen of Argentina, but had already left Hungary, Müller informed, adding that the state of the contact investigations changes from hour to hour.

The coronavirus situation in Hungary

Hungary announced the first two cases in the country on Wednesday, two Iranian university students studying in Budapest and Gödöllő were infected on their (independent) trips to Iran. The first two patients and their partners are in isolation at the Central Hospital of Southern Pest, and their contact investigation is still ongoing.

Two more confirmed cases were announced on Thursday, one is a 69-year-old British man living in Debrecen who returned from Milan by plane last Friday, the other is the girlfriend of one of the Iranian students.

Also on Thursday, a group of 15 Japanese tourists were taken from their hotel on Kálvin square in Budapest to the Central Hospital of Southern Pest under suspicion of Covid-19. The tourists were all coughing but otherwise showed no symptoms.

On Friday, a Dutch man walked away from isolation in the medical centre of Budapest's district XVIII. The man complained of a headache and high fever, doctors previously called an ambulance to take him in for testing, but he did not wait and walked out, police are looking for him since. The second floor of the building was closed and is currently being disinfected.

Authorities are also retracing the steps of a group of infected tourists who spent several days in Budapest at the end of February before testing positive for the virus days later in Prague. So far, it seems that they visited a ruin pub, a crepe shop, a pharmacy, and the Széchenyi Thermal Bath.

The first Hungarian citizen to contract Covid-19 was a man who worked on the cruise ship Diamond Princess was confirmed to have the disease at the end of February, he is still being treated in Japan.

