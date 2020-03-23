Coronavirus in Hungary: Another death and five new recoveries on Monday

An 80-year old, chronically ill man has died of COVID-19 in Hungary, and five people have recovered, the government's coronavirus website informed on Monday evening.

Currently, the number of registered coronavirus cases in Hungary is 167, 8 people have died, and 21 have recovered, and 5515 samples were taken for testing. The pandemic is in its second stage in Hungary, the virus had entered into community spread, and Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller stated on Monday that it is present in all counties of Hungary. Earlier, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that the number of people carrying the virus could be considerably higher than the number of confirmed cases.

Akták Coronavirus in Hungary The latest information about the situation in Hungary, in English.