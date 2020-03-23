Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Hungary

The text below was updated on 23 March 2020.

Confirmed cases (167)

The Hungarian authorities have stopped releasing details about the age, location, gender, and source of infection of new patients after 19 cases. Here is what we know about the first nineteen infected people, organised by the source of infection:

4 March - Coronavirus first appears in Hungary; two Iranian university students studying in Hungary tested positive after returning from their home country, several contacts later tested positive as well.

5 March - 69-year-old British man living in Hungary tested positive after returning from Milan to Debrecen. His 59-year-old Hungarian wife and another woman in contact with the man later tested positive.

7 March - A 70-year-old, chronically ill Hungarian man was diagnosed with the virus, initial official information suggested his son infected him, this was later denied. His 74-year-old wife also tested positive two days later.

13 and 12 March: A 27-year-old Hungarian woman was also diagnosed after arriving back from a trip to Israel, but she also had contact with foreign nationals already in Hungary. A 27-year-old Hungarian man also tested positive after returning from Israel.

There were also three "lonely" cases with known details: A 67-year-old Hungarian man who met a lot of foreigners because of his job, a 41-year old Hungarian man from Nyíregyháza who was in the Netherlands and the UK shortly before testing positive, and a woman in her forties whose colleagues were in Austria before she tested positive.

Recoveries (16)

12 March: The first recovery registered in Hungary, one of the infected Iranian students tested negative.

16 March: A second Iranian student was also released from the hospital.

20 March: Prime Minister announced five new recoveries in an interview on public radio, further details yet unknown.

21 March: Nine people were released from the hospital after testing negative, no further details.

Deaths (7)

15 March: The first victim of the coronavirus in Hungary, a 75-year old Hungarian man, died upon arrival at the Central Hospital of Southern Pest.

20 March: Two Hungarian men, one 79, the other 68 years old, died of COVID-19.

20 March: The fourth patient, a 53-year-old Hungarian man has died.

21 March: A 65 and a 75-year-old woman have died of the coronavirus.

22 March: An "old, chronically ill man" was the seventh victim of COVID-19 in Hungary.

