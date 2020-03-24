Number of confirmed coronavirus cases rises to 187 in Hungary

Twenty more Hungarians have tested positive for COVID-19 in Hungary, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 187.



The government's coronavirus website releases no further information about the cases beyond the nationality of the patients, according to which 173 Hungarian, 10 Iranian, 1 Kazakh, 1 Vietnamese, and 2 UK citizens had tested positive for COVID-19 in the country.

The website mentions that the coronavirus had already entered into community transmission, and on Monday, Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller said that there are diagnosed patients from all counties of Hungary, and many who test positive exhibit no symptoms.

Hungarian doctors have taken 6113 samples for testing (598 since yesterday), and there are 92 people quarantined in hospitals. According to Monday's press briefing, there are more than 4000 people under compulsory home quarantine.

