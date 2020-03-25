British deputy ambassador dies of COVID-19 in Hungary

The British Embassy of Budapest has confirmed Index's information that the tenth victim of COVID-19 in Hungary was Steven Dick, the embassy's Deputy Head of Mission. He was 37 years old.

Steven Dick began working in Hungary in 2019 after performing diplomatic service in Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, and Syria.

The Hungarian government's coronavirus website informed on Wednesday morning that a British patient has died of the coronavirus, but released no further information about the deceased. The website also reported that 39 Hungarians have tested positive, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 226.

