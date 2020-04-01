Coronavirus in Hungary: Number of confirmed cases exceeds 500

According to the official coronavirus website of the government, the number of registered cases of COVID-19 in Hungary is 525, three people recovered and four more people have died since Monday. The government has also released the infection map which shows that most of the infections happened in the capital, Budapest.

The website states that the virus had entered into community transmission, and anyone anywhere could be infected, the number of people carrying the virus is considerably higher than the number of confirmed cases.

The government has also released a (static) infection map, which they have thus far held back saying that geographical information about patients is considered sensitive data. The map shows what the Chief Medical Officer had said multiple times, the virus is indeed already present in all Hungarian counties, most of the cases are in Budapest (almost half of the total, 232), Győr-Moson-Sopron and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg counties are in second and third place with 26 and 25 cases respectively:

Budapest does not only have the most cases in total but also proportionally: there are 12.27 cases per 100 000 inhabitants (as of 31 March), which is near twice as much as its agglomeration, Pest county, where the virus is the second most common:

County (+Budapest) Population Number of confirmed cases

(on 31 March 2020) Cases per 100 000 inhabitants Budapest 1 752 286 215 12,27 Pest 1 278 874 89 6,96 Fejér 417 712 12 2,87 Komárom-Esztergom 299 207 12 4,01 Veszprém 341 317 10 2,93 Győr-Moson-Sopron 467 144 25 5,35 Vas 253 551 8 3,16 Zala 268 648 6 2,23 Baranya 360 704 20 5,54 Somogy 301 429 11 3,65 Tolna 217 463 7 3,22 Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén 642 447 6 0,93 Heves 294 609 2 0,68 Nógrád 189 304 5 2,64 Hajdú-Bihar 527 989 8 1,52 Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok 370 007 4 1,08 Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg 552 964 24 4,34 Bács-Kiskun 503 825 8 1,59 Békés 334 264 3 0,90 Csongrád 399 012 17 4,26 Total 9 772 756 492 5,03

