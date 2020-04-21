Budapest makes face masks compulsory in shops and on public transport

According to a decree by Budapest mayor Gergely Karácsony, starting from 27 April,

wearing face masks or scarves covering the face will be compulsory in all Budapest commercial units, shops, grocery stores, markets, and on public transportation vehicles and in taxis.

The mayor announced the decision on Facebook, adding:

We have coordinated this decision with the government. I am aware that this is another uncomfortable measure, but it is also necessary for our common interest, which is why I kindly ask for your cooperation. Let's protect our health and the health of others.

The decision to make masks compulsory on public transportation vehicles was made last week, which was now extended to include shops as well. Karácsony also instructed the Centre for Budapest Transport (BKK) yesterday to make sure public transportation operates on full capacity during the high school final exams scheduled to begin on 4 May. The mayor added that while he thinks having the exams during the projected peak of the coronavirus epidemic is dangerous, but Budapest has to accommodate the situation if the government does not change that decision.