Villámgyorsan kiadják a Johnny Depp–Amber Heard-perről szóló filmet

The controversial defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is the subject of a new movie, “Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial,” set to debut exclusively on Tubi.



The film stars Mark Hapka as Depp and Megan Davis as Heard.



Get the details here: https://t.co/Xds3rBBae4 pic.twitter.com/o8jmJlrMzK