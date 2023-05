Cher: Diszlexiás vagyok, így a számok nehézséget okoznak nekem

Ok,Will Someone 🙏🏼PLEASE

Tell me…..When Will I Feel

OLD👶🏻.This is ridiculous🙄. I keep hearing these numbers,but I Honestly can’t understand them.

WHATS THE DEAL WITH #’s⁉️

I’m dyslexic & #’s Are hard 4 me.



Thank u for staying, I know it’s been hard.



Got to go work out.…