Olajembargó: Orbán Viktor harcolt, nem várt helyről kapott támogatást, Zelenszkij viszont kritizált

Orban is expected to veto today's EU leaders' discussion on the Russian oil ban. But Europe does not need him to agree. As I explain in Politico, a simple majority of 🇪🇺 governments can ban Russia's oil and stop hiding behind Orban's veto.



