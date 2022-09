A Lufthansa járatainak törlése miatt tömeges tüntetés indult

Massive impact of VC pilots' union strike announcement for September 2: Approximately 800 flights and 130,000 @lufthansa and @Lufthansa_Cargo passengers to and from @Airport_FRA and @MUC_Airport expected to be affected. ➡️ More information: https://t.co/WNDcoU1EU0 pic.twitter.com/KaJ2xfznbN