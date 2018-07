Először szólaltak meg a barlangból kimentett thai gyerekek

Back home finally! The 13 wild boar looking good left the hospital this morning to join their families. They will be going on live for the first time with the media at 6pm (Thai time). #พาทีมหมูป่ากลับบ้าน#ThailandCaveRescue #Thailand #ThamLuangRescue #Thamlaung#ThaiCaveRescue pic.twitter.com/ISDohtHtM9