Tarkón lőtt egy fekvő embert, mégis neki szurkol a fél világ

Marching for women means marching for #CyntoiaBrown. But the #WomensWave can do more than march, and we can do it NOW: Contact Gov. @BillHaslam and demand he pardon her.



Gov. Haslam has the power to #FreeCyntoia. Every day she remains in prison, he is actively choosing not to. https://t.co/pZUeGmlU0S