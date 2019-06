Tíz jelölt indul a kormányzó brit Konzervatív Párt vezetői tisztségéért

Even with the rule changes intended to deter no hope candidates, at ten this is the most crowded Conservative leadership race in history:



1965: 3

1975: 4

1989: 2

1990: 3

1995: 2

1997: 5

2001: 5

2003: 1

2005: 4

2016: 5

2019: 10



Draw your own conclusions about that.