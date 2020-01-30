Greta Thunberg levédeti nevét és a Fridays For Future-t is

A klímaaktivista fiatal, Greta Thunberg levédeti nevét, hogy véget vessen a kereskedelmi visszaéléseknek, írja a BBC.

A 17 éves Greta Thunberg 2019-ben a Time embere lett környezetvédelmi tettei és megmozdulásai miatt. A Fridays for Future mozgalom is az ő nevéhez kötődik, ami hamar egy magát globálissá kinövő sztrájksorozat lett – a mozgalom Magyarországon is 6-10 ezres tömeget tudott megmozgatni.

Thunberg most úgy döntött, levédeti a mozgalom, illetve a saját nevét is, mert

a nevemet és a #Fridaysforfuture mozgalmat folyamatosan kereskedelmi célokra használják fel, bármilyen beleegyezésünk nélkül. (...) Ezért döntöttem úgy, hogy a nevemet, a Fridays For Future-t és a Skolstrejk för klimatet-et [iskolai tüntetés a klímáért] levédetem.

Emellett az aktivista azt is bejelentette, hogy nonprofit alapítványt indít, hogy fedezni tudja a Fridays For Future kiadásait.