2,7 milliárd euróval támogatja a egészségyügyi ágazatot az EU Tanácsa

The EU has amended #EUbudget 2020 to support where most needed:

➕ €3.1 billion to #COVID19 #coronavirus crisis

➕ €350 million to 🇬🇷 in response to increased migration pressure

➕ €100 million to post-earthquake reconstruction in 🇦🇱

