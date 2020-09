Babaváró buliról indulhatott a hétezer hektáros tűz

Mandatory evacuations remain in place for Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, North Bench Yucaipa, and Oak Glen. Please evacuate these areas immediately. Are you prepared for an evacuation? #ReadySetGo https://t.co/9WYpATN1mP https://t.co/b1YDYnpYs6 #ElDoradoFire pic.twitter.com/KhOYGGWwbz