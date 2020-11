An overview of Armenia's visually confirmed losses:



- 185 T-72s

- 90 armoured fighting vehicles

- 182 artillery pieces

- 73 multiple rocket launchers

- 26 SAMs (including 5x S-300 and 1x Tor)

- 14 radars/jammers

- 1 Su-25

- 4 UAVs

- 451 Vehicles



Some 40% of its prewar strength.