Kína 200 ezer adag Sinopharm-oltóanyagot adományozott Szomáliának – derült ki az afrikai ország kínai nagykövetségének bejegyzéséből.
A vakcina vasárnap meg is érkezett Szomáliába.
The 200,000 doses of Chinese vaccine assisted by the Chinese government to #Somalia arrived at the international airport of Somalia, which fully demonstrates the sincere friendship between the Chinese and Somali people at the critical moment of fight COVID-19of the Somali people. pic.twitter.com/bFJuTeVocE— Chinese Embassy in Somalia (@ChineseSomalia) April 11, 2021
